First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 3,951 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.08.

NYSE:CCI traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,634. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average of $147.55.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

