First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 5,519 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ball by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.55. 116,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

