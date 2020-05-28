First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 659,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,958,000. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.3% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,213,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after acquiring an additional 240,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,958,000 after purchasing an additional 174,205 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,492,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 192,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter.

HEFA traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,841 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

