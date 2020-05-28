First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.44. 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,905. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

