First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 7.4% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $50,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.59. 81,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

