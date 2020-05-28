First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,807. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.80. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.89.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

