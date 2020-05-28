Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Down 8.4%

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) fell 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.66 and last traded at $95.88, 1,488,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,043,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $223,266.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $1,328,724.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at $352,897.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,612 shares of company stock worth $13,887,108. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

