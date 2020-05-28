FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Gap Up to $0.84

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.84. FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 7,107,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on FORESIGHT AUTON/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.45% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FORESIGHT AUTON/S

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

