Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $4,290,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 33.8% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CVS Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,031. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.