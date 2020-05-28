Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 7,300 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 149.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.26. 632,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,810. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

