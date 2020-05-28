Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.66. The company had a trading volume of 442,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $350.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

