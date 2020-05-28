Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $935,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.7% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in AT&T by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

NYSE:T traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.43. 1,471,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,602,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

