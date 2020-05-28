Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,109,000 after purchasing an additional 417,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,551,000 after purchasing an additional 177,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,529,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,066,000 after purchasing an additional 234,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $281.26. The company had a trading volume of 280,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,769. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.62. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.