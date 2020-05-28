Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.25. 1,516,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,904,818. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.26. The company has a market capitalization of $508.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.38.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

