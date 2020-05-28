Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 4,293 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 7,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,103,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,377,000 after acquiring an additional 392,647 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 21,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.16. 10,551,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,498,594. The firm has a market cap of $189.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

