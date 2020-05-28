Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 605 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.99. 4,173,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,087,990. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.69. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

