Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,153,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 985,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

