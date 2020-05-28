Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,722 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $624,150,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.01. 149,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average is $157.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.98.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.