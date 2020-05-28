Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 952,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,936,000 after acquiring an additional 54,013 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,037. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $277.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

