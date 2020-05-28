Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.79. 2,114,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,939,832. The company has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

