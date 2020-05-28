Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBM shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at $57,600.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

FBM traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $13.75. 27,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,797. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $524.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

