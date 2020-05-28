FTX Token (FTT) Price Reaches $2.93 on Top Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $276.79 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00030968 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.28 or 0.03710705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003461 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002173 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,289,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,416,979 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.