GAM Holding AG Acquires 100,195 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 116.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,195 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after acquiring an additional 691,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 447,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

