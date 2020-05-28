GAM Holding AG Acquires 3,889 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 370,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.74. The stock had a trading volume of 853,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,925. The stock has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a PE ratio of 922.05, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,814 shares of company stock worth $62,648,437. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

