GAM Holding AG Acquires 6,597 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. NetEase makes up 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NTES shares. New Street Research upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura raised their price target on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.28.

NetEase stock traded down $10.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $366.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,676. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $402.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.45.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. Analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

