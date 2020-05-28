GAM Holding AG Buys 17,713 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. 522,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,454. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

