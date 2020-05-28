GAM Holding AG Buys 26,933 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 71,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.52. 531,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,005,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

