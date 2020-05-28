GAM Holding AG Buys 32,400 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 135.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.62. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

