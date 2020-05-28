GAM Holding AG Buys 482 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after acquiring an additional 633,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after acquiring an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after acquiring an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.50. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

