GAM Holding AG Buys 66,786 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 96,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CL traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $72.20. 2,914,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,957 shares of company stock worth $1,456,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

