GAM Holding AG Buys 71,025 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,025 shares during the quarter. China Mobile comprises about 0.8% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Mobile by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,282,000 after acquiring an additional 870,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in China Mobile by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,397,000 after acquiring an additional 767,317 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in China Mobile by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,937,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in China Mobile by 165.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,502,000 after acquiring an additional 984,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in China Mobile by 212.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,517,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,131 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.74. 227,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,351. The stock has a market cap of $142.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.1106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHL. New Street Research raised China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

