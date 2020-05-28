GAM Holding AG Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,898,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,984 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,863. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.50.

ISRG stock traded up $9.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $574.23. The company had a trading volume of 603,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $520.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.