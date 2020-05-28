GAM Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $344.34. The stock had a trading volume of 62,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.65 and its 200 day moving average is $344.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.92.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.