GAM Holding AG Decreases Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of DECK traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.57. The stock had a trading volume of 57,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,395. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $203.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day moving average is $160.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

