GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 747,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,827,000 after purchasing an additional 164,615 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 457,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,281,000 after purchasing an additional 231,787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 14.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,085,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 351,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,764. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.19 and its 200-day moving average is $193.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.61. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total value of $310,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.67.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

