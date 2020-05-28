GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after acquiring an additional 580,418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total transaction of $1,249,992.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,164.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.84. The company had a trading volume of 132,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,339. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $295.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

