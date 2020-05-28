GAM Holding AG Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,240 shares during the quarter. Baozun makes up 0.8% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.68% of Baozun worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baozun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.45. Baozun Inc has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

