GAM Holding AG Has $18.63 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 344,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,312,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,773,638. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $269.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

