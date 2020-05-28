GAM Holding AG Has $5.08 Million Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after buying an additional 2,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Roku by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,367,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,952,000 after buying an additional 139,135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 117.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,631,000 after buying an additional 1,027,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after acquiring an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 138.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.39, for a total value of $189,601.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $29,617.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,617.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,405 shares of company stock worth $20,023,198. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.