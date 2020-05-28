GAM Holding AG Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 326,357 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth $5,616,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,212. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,422. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

