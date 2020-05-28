GAM Holding AG Has $6.02 Million Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,250 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.39% of LexinFintech worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 38.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,019,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 564,665 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,305,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 168,730 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LX. BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Nomura decreased their price objective on LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. 55,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,135. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 22.77%. LexinFintech’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

