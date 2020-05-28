GAM Holding AG Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,410.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,471 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 243.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.7% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 9,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.1% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 113,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 50.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 215,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 263,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,009,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.39.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $34,308,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

