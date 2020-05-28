GAM Holding AG Increases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 402,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $66.82. 4,652,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,713,031. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

