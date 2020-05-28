GAM Holding AG Increases Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.18% of Pure Storage worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 203.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

PSTG stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,375. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pure Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

