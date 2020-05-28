GAM Holding AG Increases Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 311.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,269 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $180,939,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 14.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,358 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,699 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUMC. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 147,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,404. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

