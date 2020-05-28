GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 170.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.06. 845,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802,482. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

