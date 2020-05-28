GAM Holding AG Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,822 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,009. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $391.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.69. The stock has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,976 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.