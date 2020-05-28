GAM Holding AG Lowers Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.20% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $4.40 on Thursday, hitting $148.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,094. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.25 and a 200 day moving average of $185.38. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.36% and a negative net margin of 1,542.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

