GAM Holding AG Purchases 35,252 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 65.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,252 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,175,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,929,296. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.74. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

