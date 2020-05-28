GAM Holding AG Purchases 421 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 67,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,899,000 after acquiring an additional 69,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Shares of VEEV traded up $12.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.91. The company had a trading volume of 101,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,170. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $206.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.29, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.51.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $511,653.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,572.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,282 shares of company stock worth $4,161,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

